Entertainment of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Stop acting bossy and get a 'side hustle' - Pundit tells Ghanaian celebrities

play videoWhitney Boakye-Mensah

Entertainment Pundit cum event organizer, Whitney Boakye-Mensah has advised Ghanaian celebrities, particularly actors, to stop feeling bossy and get a ''side hustle'' together with whatever job that brings them income.



Whitney Boakye was commenting on Peace FM's 'Entertainment Review' in relation to Ghanaian entertainer KSM's assertions that no actor or actress in Ghana can survive mainly on his or her income from acting.



According to her, there is nothing shameful about having a side job.



She cited American music stars Rihanna and Beyonce as though being successful in the music world, they also have other businesses they depend on to gain wealth.



Whitney believes strongly, in this new age, no one does just one job and thinks that's enough to make him or her successful.



''Even for those who sit in corporate office from 9am to 5pm, a lot of them in the office do a side hustle and there is absolutely nothing wrong with doing something else apart from your main job,” she stated.



