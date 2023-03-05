Stonebwoy turns 35 today

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Multiple award-winning singer, Stonebwoy happens to celebrate his birthday today and as part of the celebration he has shared new pictures on his social media handle, Twitter.



Stonebwoy, who was born on March 5, 1988, turned 35 years old today.



The 2017 BET Awards nominee shared beautiful pictures on his twitter page and had a nice caption written under the pictures.



“Aether, Earth, Wind, Water & Fire! In HIM i Trust! +1”, he captioned under the pictures he shared.

Celebrities such as R2bees very own, Mugeez and blogger, Kobby Kyei also took to their page to wish the musician.



Kobby Kyei wrote, “Happy birthday, @stonebwoy! Today, we celebrate you and all that you have accomplished through your music. Your dedication to your craft is truly inspiring, and we are grateful for the positive impact that you have had on the world through your art.



“Your music has touched the hearts and souls of people all over the globe, and you have used your platform to advocate for important causes and bring attention to social issues. Your commitment to making a difference is truly commendable. Bless You@stonebwoy”.



“God Bless Di Gad! @stonebwoy. Day!” Mugeez’s birthday message to Stonebwoy also.



Check out Stonebwoy’s pictures as well as the birthday wishes below:





