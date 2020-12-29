Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: ghgossip.com

Stonebwoy’s wife treats Davido, 30BG to special 'fufu' after fight with Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Davido

The wife of Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae singer, Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong, treated Davido and the 30BG crew to a special fufu party after his fight with Burna Boy last night at Twist Night club in Accra, Ghana.



It was earlier reported that the self-acclaimed African giant attacked Davido, and that resulted in a brawl inside a Twist Night club in Accra, Ghana, while Wizkid was sitting unconcerned drinking wine after the three Nigerian artists clashed at the club.



Apparently, Stonebwoy, who is the CEO of Burniton Music Group, was there to pick up David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, from his apartment later in the day to the mansion to meet his family and also dine with them.



In the video sighted on social media, the CEO of DMW Records and his 30BG crew were spotted enjoying the food served at Stonebwoy’s house.



Watch the video below;





