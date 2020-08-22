Entertainment of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Stonebwoy’s silence on Aisha Modi’s utterances is an endorsement – Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment analyst Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is of the view that Stonebwoy’s decision to not comment on Aisha Modi’s utterances for and about his brand appears to suggest the dancehall musician is endorsing the diehard fan’s conduct.



For some time now, Aisha, a female fan of Stonebwoy who is also said to be very close to the musician has been heard speaking for the brand on some radio stations and on her social media pages, a development that has been described by some pundits as worrying.



Aisha was recently in the news, giving an account of an altercation that ensued between Sarkodie’s manager (AngelTown) and Stonebwoy during the recording of the SarkCess Music boss’s virtual concert.



A few days ago, she took offense when Sarkodie addressed the issue in a 6-minute audio clip, stressing that the rapper failed to highlight how awful he conducted himself when news of the said altercation was communicated to him. She lamented Stonebwoy was unfairly treated hence, Sarkodie’s silence on details of the fracas was unacceptable.



Making a submission on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum, Mr. Asamoah Baidoo said it was time Stonebwoy fixed the communication gap in his team.



“For the first time in Stonebwoy’s career, there is a void,” he told host Abrantepa. “There is no designated manager; there is no designated publicist or PR. In my estimation, Aisha is filling that void where she’s been appointed or not. The other thing is, every other utterances that she’s spewed, has never been disputed by Stonebwoy so silence means consent.”



He continued: “Over the period, you’ve heard people say her utterances are detrimental to Stonebwoy. Are you sure Stonebwoy doesn’t listen, watch radio/TV discussions? He does! So if he has not disputed it openly, for me, I think it’s a sign of endorsement.”



The journalist also expressed concern over his colleague’s resolve to involve Aisha Modi in their discussions.



“The other critical point is the media. How do we give somebody who is not an acclaimed PR that space to speak on behalf of Stonebwoy? Put the blame on us as well,” he remarked.





