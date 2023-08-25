Stonebwoy's manager exposes sabotage behind AfroNation Detroit Festival performance debacle

Entertainment of Friday, 25 August 2023

Stonebwoy’s manager, Chief Stylz has explained why the artist could not perform at the AfroNation Detroit Festival.



Stonebwoy was booked to perform at the Afronation Detroit Festival on August 20, 2023. However, reports were rife that he was prevented from performing.



Chief Stylz in a social media post had claimed that there was a silent war against Ghanaian acts being spearheaded by Nigerian gatekeepers.



Chief Stylz came on a Twitter Space discussion with Berla Mundi on August 24 to explain the reason for the failure of Stonebwoy's set to come off.



According to him, certain individuals had sabotaged his performance by spreading false information about his ability to perform.



He explained that Stonebwoy had seen a doctor and was on his way but some key personalities in charge of the show had spread the information that Stonebwoy would not be able to perform.



“What happened at AfroNation Detroit was that the time had been changed without our knowledge," he said. "So we had to drive to the venue and push for the time to be changed because the time had been changed to the beginning of the festival at 3:25pm and it was very hot."



"So we managed to shift his performance to about 5:20pm. The next day, Stone had been feeling well for some time now so we had to get a doctor for him while I went to the venue.



“I was there when Teni was on stage and she was going to be done by the time Stone was supposed to come on. By then, Stone was done with the doctor and was on his way. Prior to his arriving there, there were comments from key actors which really got to me, and then one of them went to pass a message to the head of security that Stone was not going to perform,” he explained.



Chief Styles added that even Stonebwoy was disrespected by some of the top players in that event, adding that such cases happen to many Ghanaian artists but they do not speak up.



“There are equally other artists from other countries not only Ghana but they can’t come out to speak up because if they do, the fear is that they will be sidelined. But I needed to speak from my personal perspective,” he stated.



