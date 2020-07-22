Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Stonebwoy’s Putuu is trash – Popular music producer makes shocking statement

play videoDancehall musician Stonebwoy

Award-winning reggae dancehall producer, Riddim Boss, has made a shocking statement in relation to Stonebwoy’s “Putuu” on Facebook calling the music trash.



According to the popular producer, radio pundits are all hypocrites for praising an apparent “trash” music released by Stonebwoy.



He wrote: “These Radio entertainment pundits r hypocrites.. See How they r Praising Stonebwoy for his Putuu P3tw33 trash”



Some comments disagreed with him while others agreed, stating that had it been Patapaa, the song would have been rubbished, but because Stonebwoy is rich he’s being favoured.



One commenter wrote, “Patapaa y33y3 omo s3 onni talent...Ghanaians favor you when you are rich or made it to the top...bomboclat...”



Another stated: “If ebe 1 don like them go ask say ebe dancehall anaaa????”



Stonebwoy’s Putuu song has gained a lot of media attention and has become a new craze on social media.



Many videos have been made with fans mimicking the lyrics of the song while adding their own gestures to their skits.







All of this has made the song gain massive popularity and it was recently revealed that it was streamed over 200,000 times on audiomack.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.