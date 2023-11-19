Stonebwoy performs with Angelique Kidjo,others at 40th anniversary concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian reggae and afropop star Stonebwoy joined Grammy-winning singer Angelique Kidjo on stage at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday night, as part of her 40th anniversary concert. The two artists performed their collaborative single Manodzi, a song that celebrates the resilience and diversity of African cultures, in front of a packed and enthusiastic audience.



Stonebwoy, who is one of the most popular musicians in Ghana and Africa, expressed his gratitude and admiration for Kidjo, who he described as a “legend” and a “mentor”. He also praised her for her contribution to the global recognition and appreciation of African music. “It’s an honour and a privilege to be here with you tonight. You are a living legend, a mentor, and a role model for me and many others. You have paved the way for us to showcase our talent and our culture to the world. Thank you for inviting me to share this stage with you,” he said.



Kidjo, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of all time, reciprocated the compliments and thanked Stonebwoy for his collaboration and friendship.



The concert was a celebration of Kidjo’s 40-year career spanning catalogue, which includes 14 studio albums, four Grammy awards, and collaborations. The night also featured performances from artists such as Laura Mvula, Grammy-nominated trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, and Senegalese superstar Youssou N’Dour.



The audience, which included fans from different backgrounds and generations, cheered and danced along to the music, creating a festive and joyful atmosphere. Some of the attendees shared their impressions and reactions on social media, praising the performance and the message of the concert. “What a night! Angelique Kidjo and Stonebwoy were amazing. They brought the house down with their energy and talent. I loved every minute of it,” one user wrote on Twitter. “This was more than a concert. It was a celebration of Africa, of music, of life. Angelique Kidjo is a force of nature, and Stonebwoy is a star. They made me proud to be African,” another user commented on Instagram.



A leading name in African music circles, Stonebwoy is credited with pioneering and powering the Afro-dancehall music genre into a globally accepted cultural phenom. The artist is gearing up for his highly anticipated BHIM Festival at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 22, 2023.