Stonebwoy lyrically better than all Bob Marley's children doing music - Too Much

Ghana’s comic actor cum musician Idris Ibrahim aka Too much of Junka town fame has hinted that Ghana’s reggae Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy is by far better than Bob Marley's children in music.



Too Much became so big after their tv series “Junka Town” took over social media and the traditional media(radio & tv).



In an interview on Kingdom Plus FM, the actor was answering a question about who a superstar is, To his response he said:



“I don’t see any superstar on earth apart from Jesus Christ but there is only one person I can say is a superstar after Jesus and is the legendary Bob Marley..the host asked about Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, immediately Too Much said none of them is a superstar but he will choose Bob Marley after Jesus Christ and that if Bob's children could do what their father did it would’ve been so huge but their not good, even Stonebwoy is far better than them, yes I said Stonebwoy is musically by far better than all Bob Marleys Children."



Too much after making it from Junka town tv-series is also into music and has few hits songs out already and is out with a new one “ Handbag” ft colleague actor Homeless.





