Stonebwoy honoured after securing 8th position on Billboards Reggae chart

Ghanaian dancehall and reggae musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy has been honored with a plaque by Billboard after securing the 8th position on the billboards Reggae chart.



Stonebwoys “5th Dimension” album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard World Reggae Album chart, making it the first Ghanaian album to achieve this.



The award-winning hitmaker was honored with the plaque on August 7th, 2023 in Crotona Park in The Bronx, New York, USA after his show which was part of his “5th Dimension” world tour.



The album, which was ranked “based on multi-metric consumption blending traditional album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming (audio and video) equivalent albums,” according to Billboard adds to a list of other notable Billboard achievements scored by the prolific singer.



His other achievements include a Billboard World Album Chart appearance with his 2017’s Epistles Of Mama (EOM) album, a Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart appearance for “Nominate”, his 2020 lead single off “Anloga Junction” album as well as three billboard achievement plaques for his features on Collie Buddz’s “Hybrid Album” and Sizzla Kalonji’s “I’m Yours”. The two albums ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the Billboard charts.





