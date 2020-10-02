Entertainment of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Stonebwoy helps accident victim to undergo surgery

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has helped an accident victim to undergo a surgery.



Through the Livingstone Foundation, the multiple award-winning musician paid the expenses of a young man who could not walk following a motor accident and needed a huge sum of money for surgery.



The humanitarian activity exhibited by Stonebwoy was disclosed by one of his loyal fans, Aisha Modi.



“Few weeks ago, The Livingstone Foundation, represented by my self (Ayisha Modi), Gerrard paid a visit and to a young guy in Dodowa who was finding it difficult to walk after involving a motor accident.



“The Livingstone Foundation, Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa and Myself made payment for him to undergo a surgery. Guess the good news, he underwent a successful surgery, I can confirm that, he is in good condition now,” she wrote on Instagram.



Aisha Modi added: “Thanks to Naa Agmorshieley and Stonebwoyba for their timely sacrifices.. I can’t hold my tears ????. Pls if you have kindly help the needy pls.”





