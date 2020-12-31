Entertainment of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy flaunts his new gold teeth fixed by his wife

Dance Hall musician, Stonebwoy has a new set of 'gold teeth'

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has flaunted his new set of gold grills fixed by his wife, Dr. Loiusa Ansong on social media.



In a video posted on his Instagram story, Stonebwoy was spotted laughing heartily while the lower and upper parts Stonebwoy flaunts his new gold teeth fixed by his wife



Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has flaunted his new set of gold grills fixed by his wife Dr. Loiusa Ansong on social media.



In a video posted on his Instagram story, Stonebwoy was spotted laughing heartily with his teeth, which have the gold encrust, loudly starring in the faces of people.



In the said video, he recommended his wife who is a dentist by profession to people who are also interested in fixing their teeth.



“Link up with my wife for a clean session,” he said while grabbing her waist.



Although unclear what the motivation for Stonebwoy’s new look was, some sources say, he fixed his teeth solely for his ‘Activate’ Party which took place on December 29, 2020.



Louisa on the other hand revealed that after a lot of persuasion from her husband, she finally decided to encrust his teeth with gold.



The Burniton Music boss’s wife comes from a family of medical doctors. Reports say she is the 17th doctor in her family.



Towing her father’s lane, Louisa is currently practicing as a dentist at the 37 Military Hospital.



Watch the video below





Am sure Ebi stonebwoy ein wife go fix the gold slack give stonebwoy #ActivateParty guy guy nie pic.twitter.com/tahTdMCaa3 — BHIMNATION.COM (@AccountBhim) December 28, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.