Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Stonebwoy finally receives Grammy citation for his nomination

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has finally received the citation for his Grammy nomination.



Stonebwoy was nominated for the 2018 Grammy Awards organised in the United States of America (USA).



The nomination from the Grammys came on the back of Stonebwoy’s work with Morgan Heritage.



For an African artiste, getting a Grammy nomination is a big deal because it shows that his work has received international attention.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Stonebwoy out of excitement took to social media to flaunt the citation.



He wrote, “Finally it’s Here, Now Let’s Frame it!!



The post has received over 4,000 reactions and has seen Ghanaians sharing in his joy.



Amidu Razak said he would soon win with his song: “Well done Sir, we shall soon win with our own songs”



Sashitey Unix was surprised he said he would frame it: “Let’s frame it paaaa. Eeei 1GAD so u dey”



Obiri Yeboah Ebenezer was just sarcastic with his comments “Dr own dey come bigger than this”



Okuako Okodie Sarpong says Ghanaian celebrities are too obsessed with awards: “Your water bottle will locate you! Ghana celebrities are obsessed with awards too much!!!!”



Rayms Limes Twin congratulated him: “Congratulations bro we appreciate your efforts May God bless you more.”





