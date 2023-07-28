Stonebwoy features on remake of Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary reggae icon Bob Marley has recruited elite Ghanaian reggae and dancehall musician Stonebwoy for his latest project, a tribute album titled "Africa Unite".



Scheduled for release on Friday, August 4, 2023, the 10-track collection promises new interpretations of the renowned reggae musician’s most popular songs. The magnificent posthumous album features the colossal hits reimagined with the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats by the best in reggae and Afrobeats' fusion, including the popular "Buffalo Soldier," which features the Ghanaian BET award-winner and GRAMMY-nominated singer.



This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Stonebwoy's career, adding to his list of esteemed partnerships with reggae's Luminaries. Recently, he has worked closely with the German reggae star Gentleman as a guest artist on his single "Can't Lock The Dance", which came after his collaboration with the Ivorian reggae legend Alpha Blondy on "Love Power" received critical recognition, further cementing his reputation as a globally recognized reggae ambassador.



"Africa Unite" also includes collaborations with Tiwa Savage, Teni, Rema, and Oxlade, each adding their unique flair and artistry to Bob Marley’s iconic compositions. It showcases the global reach of Bob Marley’s music and celebrates the rich tapestry of African rhythms and melodies. By blending reggae’s soulful vibrations with the infectious energy of Afrobeats, the album embodies unity and collaboration, reflecting the late artist’s vision of a harmonious world.



Stonebwoy is currently in the US making media stops as part of his on-going "5th Dimension" North America and Canada tour in support of his new album. The tour, which commenced on July 15th with a show-stopping performance at the Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival in Duluth, Minnesota, will take the celebrated Ghanaian musician to multiple cities across the USA and Canada in the coming days. Last week, he paid a visit to the GRAMMYs headquarters in Los Angeles.



The artist, who fuses Afro-pop, dancehall, and reggae, has remained one of Ghana’s leading names in music since 2012. He is a 3x Most Streamed Ghanaian Artist on Boomplay (2018, 2019 and 2020) and in 2021 made history by topping the Boomplay Awards with 7 awards. He has duetted with international artists such as Agelique Kidjo, Stormzy, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Keri Hilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie, and many more, and has rocked stages from the UK to the USA, Australia, Italy, Puerto Rico, and Amsterdam, making his electrifying touring an integral part of his career. His new album, 5th Dimension, was released a few months ago to rave reviews.