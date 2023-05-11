Stonebwoy explains motive behind insults directed at the 'dancehall king'

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Some few weeks ago, Stonebwoy was in the news for supposedly launching an attack on a colleague musician who claims to be Ghana's dancehall king.



In the viral video which emanated from Stonebwoy’s party following the successful launch of his 5th Dimension album, the Burniton Music CEO was heard saying: “F**k anybody who says ebi ein be the dancehall king, ein mother”.



A lot of meanings were read into the above statement, however, in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, Stonebwoy finally cleared the air.



The award-winning musician disclosed that it was never an insult directed at anyone and stressed that people have rather read the wrong meanings of his words.



Stonebwoy added that those who were present at the event and saw what happened transpired will understand the statement better because they knew what inspired it.



“It was like a drop-a-mic moment…For this event, a lot of Dancehall artistes came. It was just overwhelming. So there was a high spirit and sense of duty for those of us the pacesetters to continue to pave the way for those upcoming just as I was doing on the stage at that moment.



“In context, it [the utterance] is to say there is work to be done, so when someone claims [kingship], it’s futility and what does he want us to do with the ones looking up to us?” he quizzed



When the host of the show pointed out the fact that Medikal had alleged via social media that Stonebwoy was taking a swipe at a colleague who calls himself the Dancehall King of Africa, Stonebwoy responded by saying it could be a pseudo-account.



He added even if it was the rapper’s own account, he is still cool with him.



