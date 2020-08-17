Entertainment of Monday, 17 August 2020

Stonebwoy compares GMA-USA to Grammys

Dancehall star, Stonebwoy last week heaped massive amounts of praise on the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA?USA), comparing the awards scheme to the world acclaimed GRAMMYs.



Stonebwoy made the comparison after receiving his nominee plaque from organizers of the GMA?USA as a recognition for being nominated in various categories in the upcoming international award scheme.



According to Stonebwoy, receiving a nominee plaque is something only done by the Grammys



Stonebwoy praised the sleek design of the plaque and the foresight of the organisers of the GMA?USA for elevating themselves beyond local awards.



In an interview with CEO of the GMA?USA, Dennis Boafo, he acknowledged the praise from Stonebwoy and added that such accolades will only encourage the GMA?USA team to aspire to exceed expectations.



“I don’t want to mention any of the other local awards but GMA?USA is not competing on the local level people are used to. We said from the beginning that our level is the Grammys and not any of these mediocre awards schemes you see everyday.



The difference is obvious and a huge artiste like Stonebwoy can see the difference and he said so himself,” he stated.

