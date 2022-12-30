Stonebwoy becomes first Ghanaian artiste to reach over 100 million streams on Audiomack

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has become the first Ghanaian musician to reach over 100 million streams on Audiomack.



The multiple-award-winning musician, who has had an illustrious career in music, added to his long list of accolades with this new milestone.



Audiomack, which is one of the world's biggest streaming platforms, made a special presentation to Stonebwoy during his performance at Afrochella 2022.



Stonebwoy, in his response, was delighted about the awards and grateful to the streaming platform for their support, and he promised fans a new album next year.



The year 2022 has been very good for the Ashaiman-based artiste as he won the Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year award for the sixth time in his career.



Stonebwoy is arguably the most decorated Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste having won BET Best International Act in the year 2015.



