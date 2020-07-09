Music of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Stonebwoy becomes first Ghanaian artiste to hit close to 20M streams on Audiomack

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has reached another milestone in his career. After hitting 10 million streams on Audiomack in May, Stonebwoy has hit close to 20 Million streams making him the only Ghanaian to make those numbers.



But the album is not the only project of Stonebwoy that is enjoying the millions. His "Nominate" music video which was released simultaneously with the album and has made 2.2 Million views mark on YouTube.



In an Instagram story post by Stonebwoy, he captioned 19.4 Million in less than 9 Weeks #AnlogaJunction.



Below is the screenshot of Stonebwoy’s post:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.