Stonebwoy, Samini to headline ‘GH Unite Virtual Concert’ on November 1

Two seasoned local event organizers, Loggy Entertainment & Klassik Promo Inc have joined forces to give Ghanaians a prelude jam before Christmas and the December elections.



Loggy Entertainment and Klassik Promo Inc have scheduled Saturday, November 1, 2020, for a mega virtual concert with Samini and Stonebwoy headlining the event.



Kuami Eugene and Kofi Kinaata have also been listed as performers on the night.



For a very long time, fans haven’t witnessed a “Stonebwoy and Samini” concert.



The energy and vibe these two giants bring to the stage are always a notch higher in history. Though Kofi Kinaata and Kuami Eugene are also very good performers with multiple hits and defending the highlife and afrobeat genres, many are in high anticipation to witness Samini and Stonebwoy on the night of the showdown.



The virtual concert was officially launched on 4syteTV with ace host, Giovani Caleb, on Sunday, October 18.



Dubbed “Gh Unite”, the concert is supposed to cement peace and unity among Ghanaians ahead of the elections as well as prepare the grounds for a jolly Christmas.

