Entertainment of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Giants of African music, Stonebwoy, Davido and Zlatan, connect to create a new African sound and another promising presentation from the Afrobeats – Afrodancehall community. The Ghanaian Nickelodeon & BET Winner, who tripped to Nigeria to engage in a week-long brand and media activation, was captured in the studios of the two of Afrobeats biggest exports, Davido and Zlatan, spending quality time and exploring each other’s talent.



In a short video shared on their various socials, the three talents were also filmed jamming to already created sounds as they teased a new collaboration yet to hit the music market.



In 2020, Ghana's Dancehall artist Stonebwoy and Davido pair up to create another song that got listeners up and dancing. They joined forces for the first time to mix their familiar cocktail of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Reggae influences to craft an uptempo ode to casual flirtation.



The official video for the song, directed by Yaw Skyface, which became the first Ghanaian song to score a million streams in 4 day, shows the two artists coming together on a golf course, as they exchange some words. As the song starts, the pair come together, dancing and performing their song and having a great time. In every scene, people are dancing as Davido and Stonebwoy are poolside, surrounded by a plethora of beautiful women. It’s kind of wild to think that a song from these two artists wouldn’t be really good, and ‘Activate’ certainly checks all the boxes of what good music is.



Stonebwoy is currently embarking on an intensive African media tour in Nigeria. He has been to over 10 traditional media houses, including Beat 99.9 FM, Trace TV, Hip TV, Hot FM, 98.3 FM, Naija FM 102.7, Legit.ng, thus far. He is expected to make a few stops in other cities with a significant amount of major media.



