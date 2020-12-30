Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Stefflon Don, Chakabars visit nearly completed Akosombo Secondary School

The school will be tuition-free to reflect the purpose of its establishment

Stephanie Victoria Allen, better known by her stage name Stefflon Don, a British rapper, singer, and songwriter has visited the Akosombo Academy Secondary Technical and Vocational School in the Eastern Region.



She was at the charity facility alongside 2019 BET International Global Good Award winner Chakabars Clarke



The rapper is among a host of celebrities and Organizations in the UK supporting the establishment of the school at Mataheko, a suburb of Akosombo through Wood World Mission, a charity wing of Power Center Church in the UK founded by Ghanaian couple Mr & Mrs. Bishop Wood.



Stefflon Don was impressed with the progress of work stating that it will impact positively in the lives of the poor.



The founder and General Overseer of Wood World Missions & Power Centre Church – UK, Bishop Dr William Wood stated that the vision to establish Secondary Technical and Vocational School started some 20 years ago when they visited the deprived communities in the area for mission and Charity work.



He said it was noticed that many of the youth were unemployed due to lack of vocational and technical skills, therefore, decided to establish such a school to provide the youth the requisite technical and vocational skill to work with to make a living.



Bishop Mrs. Mercy Wood, wife of Dr.William Wood said the project is 95% complete expecting that by the middle of January the first phase will be completed for admission to commence.









She explained that the school will have the full complement of a modern ICT laboratory, fully equipped workshop for practicals, music center to train students talented and interested in singing, sound engineering, and handling of media equipment.



Bishop Mercy Wood stated that the school will be tuition-free to reflect the purpose of its establishment – poverty alleviation and empowerment through vocational and technical education.



She appealed for more support to put up boys and girls Dormitory in the second phase of the project to enable accommodate many students living outside the jurisdiction of Akosombo.



Wood World mission has established schools in Ghana, Uganda, Malawi (8 schools), Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, and other countries. In Ghana, the Mission operates Basic School in Akosombo and Koforidua -Asokore.

