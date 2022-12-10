Stay away! - Yvonne Nelson warns 'fake' female colleagues

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress, Yvonne Nelson, has asked her female colleagues to stay far away from her.



She said this on Friday, December 9, 2022, while highlighting her encounters with some of her peers who she accused of living fake lives.



Unclear who she was referring to, the award-winning movie star claimed these ladies become embittered and furious after realizing that she (Yvonne) is nothing like them.





“These industry ladies keep approaching me, trying to get into my biz, when they realize I can’t pretend / fake like the whole industry does, they get mad. You want a plot of land, I hooked you up, why so bitter? I wanna inspire you from afar! Y’all stay away,” Yvonne Nelson wrote on Twitter.



It can be recalled that several other Ghanaian celebrities including Martha Ankomah, Nana Aba Anamoah, and others have also called out some of their peers for living fake lives.



Check out Yvonne's post below:



