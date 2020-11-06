Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Started from 2000 to 2020 and I am still growing strong - Samini

Reggae/Dancehall artiste Samini

Reggae/Dancehall artiste Samini has cemented his reputation as a live performer and like fine wine, he just keeps getting better.

Last Sunday, November 1, he was at his best again as he performed at the GH Unite Virtual Concert organised by Loggy Entertainment in collaboration with Klassik Promo Inc. The concert was to help promote peace before, during and after the December 7 polls.

And displaying the energy he has come to be known for, Samini claimed that none of his colleague musicians could match him when it comes to stage performances.

“From 2000 to 2020 and we are still growing strong. I was there in the days of the cassette but I am here still doing it like I just started.

"A lot of them have come and gone but we are still here entertaining our fans and giving them the best of music. I am not done yet with my music career, Ghana should just watch out for me.

"I am my late 30s but still look strong and coming back big like I just started,” he said during his performance.

Some of the songs Samini performed included Linda, Gyai Shi, Movement, My Own, Sweet Mistake, Obra, Obaa, Music and Iskoki.

He interspersed his performance with admonishments, cautioning Ghanaians against violence in this year's elections.

According to him, we have only one Ghana and it will be right for citizens to report any individual or group of people trying to create chaos.

Other artistes who performed at the GH Unite concert were Stonebwoy, Samini, Kuami Eugene and Kofi Kinaata.



Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.