Stanbic Bank joins Chinese community to mark New Lunar Year

LifeStyle of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: Stanbic Bank

Stanbic Bank Ghana, a member of the Standard Bank Group on Sunday February 11 hosted the Chinese community in Accra to a special dinner at the Tang Palace Hotel, to celebrate the 2024 Chinese New Year (Year of the Dragon).



Addressing the group at the event, Head Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank, Farihan Alhassan noted that Standard Bank is one of the few financial institutions in Africa that has created a dedicated service for Chinese businesses and individuals working with Africa.



“China is very dear to us because we appreciate the primary importance of China to the growth of our economy. The Chinese new year is equally one of our important calendar activities, that is why we’ve rolled out series of planned activities, including tonight’s event to welcome the year of the Dragon.



Stanbic Bank’s relations with the Chinese community in Ghana has come a long way, just like the partnership between the Standard Bank Group and China’s biggest bank ICBC. We take this opportunity to thank you all for your custom, and celebrate the growing, mutually-beneficial economic relationship between our two beautiful countries.



I wish you all the very best of the year; good health, long life, strong family ties, more money, and good business”, he said.



The Dragon, per the Chinese Zodiac, is the only mythical and the most powerful creature of the 12-animal Chinese zodiac. This legendary magical beast is symbolic of authority, honour, dignity and unprecedented opportunities. The economic relationship between China and Africa according Farihan Alhassan, is full of these incredible opportunities.



One of the leaders of the Chinese community in Accra, Mr. Fan Tang, who’s also the owner of Tang Palace Hotel where the gathering was held, thanked Stanbic Bank for the immense show of support towards Chinese businesses in Ghana.



“We have enjoyed with appreciation, Stanbic bank’s genuine interest in small and big Chinese owned enterprises operating in Ghana. I was explaining to my Chinese community how the partnership between Standard Bank and ICBC makes it easy for we Chinese to navigate the Africa-China trade terrain.



From areas like energy, mining to agriculture, you have demonstrated more than enough commitment to see our businesses thrive. Thank you for always sticking with us, may the new year bring all of us good luck, strength and unending favour”, he said.



Modern China celebrates the New Year twice a year: together with the rest of the world on January 01 and according to the Eastern calendar. This year’s Chinese New Year celebrations also known as the Spring Festival started on Saturday, 10 February, ending on Saturday February 24, 2024.



It is a significant and festive time in Chinese culture which sees a majority of the Chinese community travelling back to China to celebrate with families and loved ones.