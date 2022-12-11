You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 11Article 1678421

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Disclaimer

Source: dailymail.co.uk

Spotify and Apple Music remove R. Kelly's prison album 'I Admit It'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

American singer cum songwriter, R Kelly, released a song about his crimes from prison American singer cum songwriter, R Kelly, released a song about his crimes from prison

Spotify and Apple Music have removed R. Kelly's prison album, I Admit It, in which he raps about the sex crimes that put him behind bars.

The 55-year-old somehow managed to release the 13-track album on both platforms on Friday. His record label claims it wasn't them who put it out.

The album was available for a few hours before the streaming giants removed it.

Among its vile songs are the title track, which sees the perverted pedophile sneer: 'I done f*** with a couple of fans... I admit I did it.'

R. Kelly has released a new album called I Admit It on Spotify and Apple Music. Some of the tracks on the album date back to 2018 but have only existed on Soundcloud, until today

It's unclear why Spotify and Apple have allowed the singer to upload new materials, and it's also unknown when the singer recorded the songs.


However, R Kelly has been incarcerated for sex trafficking.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Some business that are not owned by Ghanaians

Notable companies in Ghana that are not Ghanaian-owned

Sportsleading sports icon

Diala and Thomas Partey

Why this picture of Thomas Partey and white woman is trending on social media

Businessleading business icon

Cedi has been depreciating against the dollar in recent weeks

Finance Ministry ‘celebrates’ cedi gains against dollar in Bloomberg report

Africaleading africa news icon

Grant Wahl died at the Argentina vs. Netherlands match

Pro-gay American journalist dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Morocco become the first Arab nation to reach the semi-final stage of the World Cup

Je suis Maroc! Time to bench the Arab vs. African 'nonsense'