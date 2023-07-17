Sonnie Badu urges Ghanaians to promote Ghana positively, drawing inspiration from Nigeria

Entertainment of Monday, 17 July 2023

In an appeal to fellow Ghanaians, gospel singer Sonnie Badu has urged that Ghanaians promote their motherland in a positive light by taking inspiration from Nigeria.



This appeal follows responses to remarks made by Perez Chapel International's founder, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, regarding Nogokpo in the Volta Region.



During a recent sermon at his church, Archbishop Agyinasare referred to Nogokpo as the Volta Region's "demonic" headquarters.



The bishop clarified that his comments were not meant to offend any particular town or its citizens in response to criticism.



He clarified that his goal was to demonstrate the idea of divine protection to his congregation. However, his explanations were not widely accepted.



Sonnie Badu expressed his opinions on Joy Prime and said he thought the issue had been exaggerated, especially in light of the responses from community leaders.



He emphasized that Archbishop Agyinasare has made significant contributions to promoting Ghana internationally and, therefore, does not deserve to be treated poorly by the public.



The gospel singer highlighted that such negative reactions project a poor image of the country and have the potential to damage its reputation.



Sonnie Badu voiced his concern for preserving the integrity of Ghana and emphasized the need for positive promotion, drawing a parallel with the efforts of Nigerians in projecting their country.



"I'm more concerned about preserving the integrity of Ghana. I'm a proud Ghanaian, and I want the world to hear about Ghana in a positive way and not every day people wake up and insult... Unlike Bishop Agyinasare, he's done so much for Ghana... I don't think he will make that statement ever again, but I think it's been dragged so far. So, I just pray and still plead that let's positively project Ghana like what Nigerians are doing," Sonnie Badu pleaded.



Sonnie Badu expressed his belief that Archbishop Agyinasare had good intentions with his comments and called upon the community elders to let the issue rest to promote a positive image of Ghana.



With his plea, Sonnie Badu hopes to inspire Ghanaians to focus on highlighting the positive aspects of their nation and to emulate the efforts of Nigerians in projecting a positive image to the world.



