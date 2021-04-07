Sonnie Badu tells Kwadwo Sheldon to respect, vows to invite him to the US

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

International preacher and gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has cautioned Ghanaian youth in general against disrespecting others who are older and much experienced than they are only because they have access to social media.



The musician cum preacher posted a Facebook Live video on Tuesday, April 6, addressing issues relating to social media trolls directed at him for the better part of the day, when it emerged that he had claimed to have obtained three degrees within four months.



In his presentation which concentrated largely on how young Ghanaians were being disrespectful, he singled out rising YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, tasking the content creator to be respectful and desist from profiting by exposing others to public ridicule and insults.



“The young man called Kwadwo Sheldon, I’m here for violence; brother man, I respect you. I respect you, I love the work you do, but kindly respect others as well. Ok, I love you. I respect you kindly respect others too, please do that.



"You don’t go and insult me, I have never insulted you before, I am much older than you, you don’t go and insult me, you don’t do that. You don’t,” he stressed.



He advised Sheldon to rather use his channel and energies to promote positive things he (Badu) is engaged in. “Have you ever promoted any book I have written? No, you haven’t. But you are busy trending and there are adverts playing, you are making money, you are making money, that is not nice.”



The founder of Rockhill Church stressed on the YouTube adverts that Sheldon was making with the views he continued to rack up threatening at a point to send his lawyers over and also to extend an invitation to Sheldon to come to the United States to prove the allegations he raised in his video.



“My lawyers will come. The money you are making, you’re gonna come to America. I will give you an invitation to come to America to come and prove whatever you said. I don’t mind doing that, I can give you that invitation, I can do that,” he said.



The video in question was posted by Sheldon on Tuesday, titled “Sonnie Badu And The F@ke Degrees,” it had gotten over 33,000 views at the time of filing this report.



The trolls started when the singer posted over the weekend that he had obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Ministry, a Master’s degree in Christian leadership and a Doctorate in Musicology within a four-month time frame.



He responded to some of the trolls on Twitter but the Facebook Live was a lengthy response in which he addressed among others, the reason why he has refused to live in Ghana and about his 38 published books so far and plans to publish 24 more this year alone.