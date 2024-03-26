Sometimes you mock me on social media and involve my husband – McBrown tells Linda Osei

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Prominent media personality cum actress Nana Ama McBrown has expressed her displeasure over how TikToker, Linda Osei ridicules her on social media when there is an issue.



According to her, the TikToker, in her rants on social media, makes a mockery of her and even involves her husband, Maxwell, when there is an issue about their marriage that becomes a topic for discussion in the public domain.



Linda Osei, in responding to McBrown’s claims, stated that she does not have any intention to ridicule her.



However, she speaks to defend her husband publicly because he barely replies to criticisms and issues surrounding their marriage.



Speaking on the Onua Showtime on Onua TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, McBrown told the TikToker about her displeasure over comments she makes about her husband.



During the interview, McBrown said: “Sometimes you [Linda Osei] speak in my favor; other times it feels like you are mocking me and even involve my husband. Maxwell is fine, so don’t talk about him.



Linda Osei, who was not delighted by McBrown’s accusations, responded,” I feel like Maxwell does not know how to speak, so I do that to defend him.



However, McBrown did not detail the particular issue that brought about the comments, which did not sit well with her.



The actress has faced criticism in recent times after rumours about her marriage being on the brink of collapse became rife on social media.



