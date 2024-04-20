Sometimes I use a vibrator to satisfy my sexual desires - Joyce Dzidzor

LifeStyle of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Former Ghana AIDS Commission’s ambassador and musician, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has opened up about how she goes about her sexual life and satisfies her desires.



She stated that, as someone who is a staunch Christian and a member of the Pentecost church, she does not want to have sexual affairs with many men.



She indicated that instead of having sexual intercourse with different individuals, she uses a mini vibrator to satisfy her sexual pleasures when it becomes necessary.



Joyce emphasized that when the right person she is supposed to have intercourse with is not available, she resorts to the vibrator, which gives her equal satisfaction.



“No matter how high my libido is, I find another way to quench it rather than to open my legs [having sexual intercourse]. There is a mini vibrator that I use to satisfy myself most of the time,” she said while speaking in an interview with 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



It can be recalled that Joyce’s role as the ambassador of the Ghana AIDS Commission was embroiled with a lot of issues concerning her actions.



Among them was when she admitted that she lied about her HIV status.



