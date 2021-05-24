You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 24Article 1269349

24 May 2021

Some women bite during sex; It is not witchcraft – Sexpert to men

Expert relationship and sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has warned men never to accuse their partners of witchcraft if they bite while having sexual intercourse.

According to her, this is a normal thing with some women when they reach the highest point of orgasm therefore, it is nothing to be alarmed about. She made this clarification during an interview with eTV Ghana’s Love Doctor, Adwen on the country’s most-watched adult show, ‘In Bed with Adwen’.

Dzifa explained further per her knowledge that “Orgasm is the highest point of sexual pleasure so when a woman reaches that level, it’s like she’s out of the world. Some women do not like it when they get to that point because it feels extremely nice and they’re scared of what they might do to the man”.

She mentioned that in some cases, the woman, after sex may not even remember or realize some things she did to the man while at the point of orgasm until he tells her.

The sexpert continued that some women even go to the extent of slapping their man when they are having an orgasm, however, there is no woman who will pinch, bite or slap a man when faking an orgasm. Therefore, she advised that when a woman does these things, men should not see her as a witch but rather take that as a sign that they are doing a good job with her body.

