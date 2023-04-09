Some universities in Austria teach Highlife music – Ebo Taylor’s son discloses

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, Roy X Taylor, has disclosed that some universities in Austria teach the Highlife genre as a part of their courses for music students.



According to the son of legendary Highlife musician, Ebo Taylor, he was once assigned a role by an Austrian university to do a Highlife review which he was paid for.



Talking to Amansan Krakye sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the Saltpond-based artiste said there should be concerted efforts to push Highlife until it’s recognized.



“We have to portray the Highlife genre for the white people to also learn from us like they are learning now when you go to Austria,” he remarked on Property FM in Cape Coast.



He disclosed “In Austria there are some Universities teaching Highlife and I even had to do one or two reviews for them and they paid me for my service.



“So the Highlife brand is where we need the material and the concerted effort to push it constantly until we get the recognition that we crave for,” he concluded.