Entertainment of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some of you treat your cars better than your body - Reggie Rockstone shows off six packs in motivational post

Ghanaian HipLife legend Reggie Rockstone has entreated Ghanaians to be more circumspect in how they treat their bodies.

Taking to his X handle on October 28, Reggie Rockstone shared a video of his journey, from a potbelly to six packs.

Captioning the post, he emphasized the importance of self-care, especially during challenging times. He highlighted that neglecting one's health can have serious consequences in the long run.

Reggie Rockstone also compared taking care of one's health to maintaining a car, emphasizing that it's not just about appearances but the engine's condition.

“All jokes aside, my people! Get good and stay healthy! e hard now so if you sick it won't be none nice! some of you treat yo cars better than your selves smh! yo maf dey sweet u! It ain't bout the look tho but the engine! I am showing off to inspire!” he posted.


