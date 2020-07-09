Entertainment of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some famous people are so broke they can’t afford poison - Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha says he prefers to be rich, fame without money is senseless

Founder and leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha interprets ‘A good name is better than riches’ trumpeted in Proverbs 22:1 as acquiring wealth in a genuine way.



He maintains that the Scripture does not in any way prioritize fame over money but was only cautioning against dubious means of making money.



Based on his understanding of the Word and how some celebrities are so broke to the extent that they are unable to afford some basic needs, he would rather opt for riches than fame when asked to make a choice.



“I want God to bless me with wealth,” he said in local dialect Twi on Angel Drive. “Does fame pay tuition fee? Fame does not pay rent. My means of acquiring wealth will be genuine. Some people are very famous but do not have a penny to even buy poison for suicide. What sense does it make when you’re famous but lack basic things?”



Kumchacha had taken his turn on the ’30 questions’ segment where celebrities who accept to be on the hot seat are expected to answer all 30 questions tabled before them.



Meanwhile the popular has said he is unperturbed about how he is mocked for his inability to speak the Queen’s language.



He argued that: “If God wants to use someone, he takes a worthless person and uses him and that is why Peter never went to school but when God laid hands on him, he was able to preach in Jerusalem for 3000 people to repent in a day. Forget about English, for the spirit of God is upon my life.”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.