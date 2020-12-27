Entertainment of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Some brand ambassadorial jobs are too stressful – Kofi Kinaata

Musician Kofi Kinaata

Multiple award-winning highlife rapper, Kofi Kinaata, has confessed that some ambassadorial deals come with very stressful tasks.



According to him, not all ambassadorial deals generate income and they are not always as rosy as they seem. He said this during an interview with Nana Quasi Wusu (PM) of Y97.9FM Takoradi’s Dryve of Your Lyfe show.



“Some of these deals are very stressful. Sometimes, they can clash with your show or something that you have doing. The IOM deal for instance does not pay. It’s like you’re a goodwill ambassador so with that, the motivation is for instance, when they’re going somewhere, they take care of your expenses. It’s not like the Betway deal where they bring you your money when time is up”, he said.



Kofi mentioned however, that he does not pitch proposals to companies for ambassadorial deals but receives them as and when, and even for some of the companies or brands he has worked with, he did not know about them till they contacted him.



Kofi Kinaata has signed ambassadorial deals with brands like Betway and Verna Active among others, as well as supports IOM Ghana’s Aware Migrants Information Campaign as its Goodwill ambassador, encouraging the Ghanaian youth to value their lives and not take unnecessary risks in chasing illusionary greener pastures.

