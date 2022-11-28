Some artistes turn me down when I reach out for a feature - Smallgod

Entertainment of Monday, 28 November 2022

Nana Kwame Appiasei, popularly known as Smallgod, has disclosed that he gets turned down by some artistes after he reaches out to them for a feature on a song.



Speaking with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM, Smallgod mentioned that when a beat is made for his songs, he reaches out to artistes he believes will do well on them.



“It starts from the beat, so I sit with the producers and we bring the idea together, how we want to create the beat, where I want the drums, where I want the keys, guitar, and horns. So once we’re creating that, then I start to figure out what artiste goes on that beat.



“When we finish creating the beats, I reach out to the artiste. Obviously, I play the beat to them and find out if they are interested to come on the beat and most of the time they say yes but sometimes they say no,” he said.



Prior to becoming an artiste, Smallgod was an entrepreneur, streetwear and culture connoisseur.



Numerous accolades have been bestowed upon him by the Ghanaian music industry, among them 'Abonten Father'.



Throughout his career, Smallgod has always been a people person and always wanted to be in the spotlight.



Because of this, he has become known as the 'Accra President,' the person to contact when foreign artists come to Ghana, and Ghanaian artists leave for the diaspora.



Among Smallgod's many collaborators are Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Tory Lanez, Sarkodie, Headie One, King Promise, Black Sherif, and others.



His music and other endeavours have earned him wide publicity, including appearances in VOGUE, EBONY, and INDUSTRIE AFRICA, as well as GQ magazine twice.



