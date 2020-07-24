Entertainment of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Some Ghanaians & Nigerians conspired with Basket Mouth to take me off his UK comedy show - DKB cries

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kwabena Bonney, known in showbiz as DKB has taken a retrospective journey to the day he got sabotaged by a group of Ghanaians and Nigerians to appear on a stand-up comedy show in the United Kingdom.



DKB was billed to perform on the show dubbed “Lord of the Ribs’’ organized by Nigerian comedian, Basket Mouth and his team.



DKB, who is known for giving rib-cracking jabs and was crowned “King of Comedy’’ by Ghanaian legendary comedian and broadcaster, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), was taken off the Lord of the Ribs comedy show.



According to him, an artwork was prepared with his picture boldly slapped on it and all was set for him to showcase his comic talent but his picture was at the eleventh hour dropped from the artwork with an excuse from Basket Mouth that some Ghanaians and Nigerians had threatened to boycott the show.



Speaking in an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM’s 'Entertainment Ghana', the comedian said he became suspicious after his fans became agitated and started asking questions.



''Basket Mouth releases a new artwork; I'm not on the artwork and then people start asking that 'what's happening?’’’



He therefore contacted musician Akwaboah who was billed to perform to find out why Basket Mouth had removed his picture from the artwork and the musician replied that "Basket says he is not comfortable with you on the show . . . He said some Ghanaians and other people threatened to boycott the show, with you being on the show, so he had to take you off''.



DKB, who was nearly teary while narrating his ordeal, further said; '' . . he (Basket Mouth) didn't hesitate to take me off the show because he, himself, was not comfortable with me on the show''.



To him, Basket Mouth used the opportunity to exclude him from performing at the comedy show because ''he was threatened'' by his (DKB) comic prowess, fearing he might outperform him (Basket Mouth).



''Do you know how petty Nigerians can get if they want to be petty? Do you know how petty they can get? You have no idea. If they don't want you, they let you know. It's not Ghanaians who will pretend.''



DKB also advised Ghanaians to desist from their “pull him down’’ behaviour saying it's one of the factors crippling Ghana’s entertainment industry, therefore asking them to support their own.



