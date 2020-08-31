Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Socrates Sarfo 'slaps' Yvonne Nelson over her recent 'political' tweets

Movie Producer, Socrates Sarfo is disappointed in actress Yvonne Nelson over her recent tweets regarding political leaders in the country.



Yvonne Nelson has, in a couple of days, been releasing a series of tweets about what she thinks of politicians and also telling the youth to ignore and not to trust them.



“You see how hard it is to even acquire a passport? You go bribe tireah! Yeaa! Most of your leaders don’t even have their kids in Ghana! They don’t even believe in the system they are running!



“They are LIARS! Playing with our minds every 4 years! Don’t stress charley! Focus on your life, don’t waste your energy on unnecessary fights and arguments. They need you this year, next year you be borla'', one of her tweets read.



''As for our LEADERS, biggest disappointment. I had so much faith in them charley! They are all the same! Just doesn’t make sense! The country belongs to special families every 4 years! God have mercy!



''If you seriously think a POLITICIAN cares about you, you are in lala land! Our GENERATION gotta do better! Whatever happens in the future, having that politician tag on me will be heavy! That title is DIRTY, i’d rather you call me YN the people’s SERVANT'', she further said.



But Socrates Sarfo finds Yvonne Nelson's tweets very unfortunate.



To him, it is not right for Yvonne to lump all politicians together and tag them as ''liars''.



''Somebody goes to the hospital and a doctor prescribes medication for the person but he or she is not able to recover. Would you say doctors are liars?'' he queried the actress.



He called on her to rather encourage people to hold politicians accountable to their promises and works than call all of them names.



"There are promises, expectations and all that in every job but due to one or two things, it is possible some will fail . . . Let's encourage people to hold politicians rather to account to whatever they say but when you discouraged people, everybody will shy away from politics. I think it's not helpful to do that. Let's encourage people to hold politicians accountable to whatever they promise or whatever they say but don't just tag them as liars," he asserted on Peace FM's ''Entertainment Review''.





