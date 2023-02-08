You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 08Article 1710527

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users eulogise Ebony Reigns five years after her passing

The late Ebony Reigns

Five years ago, the world and Ghana lost a jewel whose distinctive voice and upbeat demeanour elevated the Ghanaian music scene.

Many Ghanaians are still not over the fact that the female composer passed away unexpectedly, even though it has been half a decade since her demise.

Five years after her horrific death in a vehicle accident, social media users are paying tribute to the late singer, by sharing her songs and honouring her in their unique ways.

As users pay tribute to the late Ebony Reigns on Twitter, the hashtag "Rest In Peace" topped social media trends.

With different images of Ebony circulating on people’s pages, netizens have also shared very sweet messages for the ‘Sponsor’ artiste, asking God to keep her safe in His bosom.

A user said, “Today marks exactly 5 years since we lost the Queen… continue to rest in peace” with a love emoji accompanying the post.

Another added, “Today marks exactly 5 years Ebony Reigns departed from the land of the living, Rest In Peace Ohemaa. Like by now, she wins 5 Grammys.”

“Exactly five years today, we lost this beautiful and talented young lady Priscilla- Opoku -Kwarteng, known as EBONY. Continue to rest in peace, my dear legend!!” a third added.

