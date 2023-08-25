Social media trolls are like terrorists - Tuface Idibia

Entertainment of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian music icon, Tuface Idibia has opened up about the rampant cyberbullying and relentless criticism faced by celebrities on social media platforms.



In a conversation with Adesope on the Afrobeats Podcast, the renowned artiste delved into the harsh and hurtful behaviour exhibited by online trolls.



According to him, remarks directed not only at him but also at his family are as hurtful as terrorist activities.



“I get a lot of jabs. I got a lot of people that say stuff about me. People have trolled me severally on social media and, sometimes it hurts. Sometimes some people will just go on social media to say rubbish. It’s just like terrorists bombing innocent people,” he expressed.



The father of seven emphasised that despite the constant criticisms he endures, none of these critics has ever stepped forward to contribute to his children's educational expenses or help his family in any way.



“And I will start wondering how till today, none of those critics, the way they are concerned about my family, come to assist in paying my children’s school fees. Not even a single soul. Many people talk about kids, fatherhood, motherhood, all that whole circle. Many people talk about it with public opinion type of thinking. But it’s deeper than that. There’s nobody that has the exact blueprint for this thing,” he argued.



Tuface joins a host of celebrities who have spoken out about bullying and trolling of public figures on social media. He himself has faced lots of criticisms over cases of infidelity. Many celebrities have called for compassion from social media users as they are also human and have emotions.



ID/DAG