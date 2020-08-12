Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Social media reacts to Stonebwoy's alleged assault on Sarkodie's manager

A photo of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town

Social media particularly microblogging site Twitter has been set ablaze after a report of Stonebwoy assaulting Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town popped up on the internet.



Stonebwoy's alleged physical attack on Angel Town is reported to have happened following a disagreement with Angel at Sarkodie's rehearsal session on Monday, August 10, 2020.



Angel Town who has been receiving on his bruised eye shared a video on his Snapchat undergoing treatment but didn't explain how he got those bruises or the person who gave it to him.



Angelo was being fair for Shatta Wale and yet STONEBWOY slapped him ..

the truth is Shatta Wale for beware of STONEBWOY.. — HARMONY ???? (@GodisAlive73) August 12, 2020

