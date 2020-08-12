Social media reacts to Stonebwoy's alleged assault on Sarkodie's manager

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Social media particularly microblogging site Twitter has been set ablaze after a report of Stonebwoy assaulting Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town popped up on the internet.
Stonebwoy's alleged physical attack on Angel Town is reported to have happened following a disagreement with Angel at Sarkodie's rehearsal session on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Angel Town who has been receiving on his bruised eye shared a video on his Snapchat undergoing treatment but didn't explain how he got those bruises or the person who gave it to him.
GhanaWeb will keep you updated on this issue:<
Watch Angel Town undergoing treatment in the video below and some social media reactions:
View this post on Instagram
Rapper @sarkodie ‘s manager Angel Town allegedly assaulted by singer Stonebwoy. According to reports reaching @ghanafuodotcom, the incident occurred Monday, August 10, 2020, during a rehearsal session for Sarkodie’s forthcoming virtual concert. Stonebwoy reportedly lost his cool after a crew member “disrespectfully” invited him for his session. And when Angel Town tried to intervene, Stonebwoy released a Mike Tyson punch on his face, leaving one of his eyes blind. Angel is currently undergoing treatment [WATCH] #Ghanafuodotcom #GhanafuoNews #Ghanafuo #GhanaCelebrities #Sarkodie #AngelTown #Stonebwoy #VirtualConcert #BlackLove
Adebayor and Stonebwoy are busy doing a project and you guys are here accusing him of assault which he isn't even aware of? Stonebwoy is in Togo currently.— Fenomeno???????? (@Sadat_18) August 12, 2020
BhimNation stay calm and don't believe and false news???????????? pic.twitter.com/m6o0NiJqP4
Somebody say Stonebwoy was in Togo. I go Facebook stonebwoy in previous posts all he dey Accra. Now they say Stonebwoy dey use VPN. Herh????????????— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) August 12, 2020
Stonebwoy and angel town demma issue I for see the video before ago believe cos this weird. You can’t punch someone in the face just because of misunderstanding at rehearsals...— Sb k. GYESi ???????????? (@_gyesi) August 12, 2020
Lol i come online see say the Stonebwoy thing dey trend I no believe seff. I go do enquires finish saa na your man actually hit angel. Charlie. Get well soon Angelo ??????— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) August 12, 2020
My dancehall king is not a coward. He won't send boys make dem come beat you. He'll come unmasked, and beat you physical. The guy too be obolo so by all means 1Gad suck the titties.— C A R L O S (@a_carlos76) August 12, 2020
Stonebwoy, I love you????????????
But this Stonebwoy issue I’m sure it won’t escalate because of how matured Sarkodie is . He no go address am or he go settle am backstage— Jaabs ???? (@mo_jaabs) August 12, 2020
Angelo was being fair for Shatta Wale and yet STONEBWOY slapped him ..— HARMONY ???? (@GodisAlive73) August 12, 2020
the truth is Shatta Wale for beware of STONEBWOY..
Angel Town get all the body physically but Ashaiman John Wick get spiritual body ????— Kelewele Joint ???? (@Ankamagyimi) August 12, 2020
Stonebwoy is showing he’s bigger spiritually than Angel Town
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.