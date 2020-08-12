You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 12Article 1032034

Social media reacts to Stonebwoy's alleged assault on Sarkodie's manager

A photo of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town A photo of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town


Social media particularly microblogging site Twitter has been set ablaze after a report of Stonebwoy assaulting Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town popped up on the internet.

Stonebwoy's alleged physical attack on Angel Town is reported to have happened following a disagreement with Angel at Sarkodie's rehearsal session on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Angel Town who has been receiving on his bruised eye shared a video on his Snapchat undergoing treatment but didn't explain how he got those bruises or the person who gave it to him.

Watch Angel Town undergoing treatment in the video below and some social media reactions:

Rapper @sarkodie ‘s manager Angel Town allegedly assaulted by singer Stonebwoy. According to reports reaching @ghanafuodotcom, the incident occurred Monday, August 10, 2020, during a rehearsal session for Sarkodie’s forthcoming virtual concert. Stonebwoy reportedly lost his cool after a crew member “disrespectfully” invited him for his session. And when Angel Town tried to intervene, Stonebwoy released a Mike Tyson punch on his face, leaving one of his eyes blind. Angel is currently undergoing treatment [WATCH] #Ghanafuodotcom #GhanafuoNews #Ghanafuo #GhanaCelebrities #Sarkodie #AngelTown #Stonebwoy #VirtualConcert #BlackLove

