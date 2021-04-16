Social media reacts to Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail term

Entertainment of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There has been an uproar on social media following the sentencing of actress Rosemond Brown, known in Showbiz as Akuapem Poloo to 90-day imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court on April 16, 2021.



Akuapem Poloo was arraigned before the court over a naked photo she posted of herself and her 7-year-old son on June 30, 2020, in celebration of his birthday.



She was charged with three offenses namely; publication of obscene materials, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence which is conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.



The court presided over by Her Honour Christina Caan sentenced her to 3 months in prison after pleading guilty.



The lawyer of the accused, Andy Vortia has however indicated that they are going to appeal the jail sentence.



The news has attracted tons of reaction from Ghanaians across various social media platforms with many terming the ruling by the Judge as “too harsh”.



Asanti Babbe wrote: “Aaah Ghana paaa this is not fair, they could have made her do community service or something 90days, 3months is too much wow”



Another added: “Here in Ghana, the law is applied on the less privilege...Very sad.”



A third wrote: "Hmmm Polo they go dey jail for 90days …money fuor still walking free smh Ghana #akuapempoloo #FreeAkuapemPolo"



Hmmm Polo they go dey jail for 90days ???? money fuor still walking free smh Ghana ???????? #akuapempoloo #FreeAkuapemPolo — Frethas Wangh (@LFrethas) April 16, 2021

It's unfortunate to hear that Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo, has been sentenced to 90 days (3 months) in prison.



Whether you support the judgment or not, have you taken the time to observe if you were breaking any law?



Wishing #AkuapemPoloo a safe stay. pic.twitter.com/uemFyXcU3a — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) April 16, 2021

Opuni, Nam1 and the rest are still leaving a comfortable life...

May the Good Lord be with you...

#akuapempoloo — Linnaeus Sylvester (@LinnaeusSylves1) April 16, 2021