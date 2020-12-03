Entertainment of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Social media more profitable than CD sales – Ohemaa Mercy deflates claims by old artistes

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy

One of the major problems people especially veteran musicians in today’s entertainment industry are facing is the advent of social media and its influence on sales.



Whiles the new crop of musicians praise the new platform, the old ones who are not acquainted with the new opportunity say it has rather come to collapse the business.



According to some veteran musicians, social media has made them lose a lot of money after it took over the traditional method of album selling.



But speaking on Kumasi based Pure FM in an interview with Hammer Nti on the show Hammer Time, Ohemaa Mercy insisted that sales on social media is far better than albums sales.



“By releasing single music, it helps us in promotion and also increases the impact of the music you release”, she said.



“The trend has changed and many things have changed in the music industry. Now the social media is so powerful therefore the avenue of the social media including Youtube, iTunes among other make more sales than album sales and CDs”, Ohemaa Mercy said in her interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“Releasing singles make it possible for you to get more money”, she added.

