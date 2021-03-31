Slay Queen is about being confident but people judge me wrongly - Moesha Bodoung

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian actress and model, Moesha Bodoung has expressed her unhappiness about how people judge her.



Speaking in a TV3 documentary sighted by Zionfelix.net, Moesha lamented that people judge her wrongly.



She explained that this is a result of how she carries herself on social media.



Moesha added that she was very confident about herself when she joined social media.



The popular model stated that what she does on social media is for herself, but not to get attention.



According to her, she was shocked when people started calling her Slay Queen and some referred to her as an ashawo; (prostitute) and others.



She captioned the video shared on her Instagram page: “Guys what’s your thought on this topic? I’m a proud slay queen ..always loved fashion and looking good. When did it become such a negative word? why do we slut shame people these, slaying has always been about looking great being confident showing up and always killing it with. it’s only this part of the world. the word “slay queen is interpreted!! I know girls who don’t slay and are sleeping around .look good always, as long as you know yourself.”



