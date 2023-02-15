Slain South African rapper AKA to be buried on February 18

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

The family of South African rapper AKA, born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, has announced the burial service of their beloved son who was murdered last Friday.



On Friday, February 10, AKA's life was cut short when some unidentified men gunned him down in Durban together with his close friend, Tibz.



The demise was widely publicized across social media platforms with friends and fans pouring out tribute to the talented rapper.



On Saturday, February 18, 2023, AKA will be laid to rest in a private burial in South Africa.



According to the family, a memorial service will be held ahead of his burial on Friday at the Sandton Convention Center.



AKA was succeeded by a 7-year-old daughter, Kairo Owethu Forbes.





