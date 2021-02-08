Entertainment of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: GNA

Sista Afia deserves Artiste of the Year - Manager

Singer, Sista Afia

Mr. Emmanuel Arhin, Manager of Ghanaian songstress and rapper, Sista Afia, believes his artiste has done enough to be crowned Artiste of the Year at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



According to the Manager, known in showbiz as “Bossu Kule”, Sista Afia under the year of review had been very vibrant in the industry having rejuvenated the rap genre among female artistes.



"Sista Afia has to be considered for the Artiste of the Year accolade considering how influential she has been under in the year under review.



"Not only does she have hit songs but she has demonstrated her versatility in the industry and for me, I believe she has to be recognised as a game-changer,'' Bossu Kule asserted.



He argued that it was about time female artiste get appreciated for their impact in the industry and not to be considered as fringe music personalities.



"Women are the epitome of music around the world and they always bring something different to music. So we need to consider Ghanaian female artistes as major players in the industry,'' he told the GNA Entertainment.



The VGMA Artiste of the Year category has only been won once by a female artiste - the late Ebony Reigns in 2018.