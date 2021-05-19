Singer narrates how he channeled his depression from quarantine into music

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Fast-budding Ghanaian-British singer, Justin Esua-Mensah, popularly known as Stinjah, has shared on Y107.9FM’s Wake n Bake how he channeled all the depression that was building up inside him into making good music.



Speaking with hosts Kula and LJ on the show, he disclosed that the song ‘Shine’ off his five-track EP ‘The Motive’ is the most personal to him because he put the song together when he was actually going through tough times.



Talking about the inspiration for the song, he said, "I was going through a depressive phase because of quarantine. I talked to my mom about it and she said I should pray but we also had a conversation about when I was born and she told me that when she gave birth to me and held me for the first time, she felt like she was holding her heart".



According to Stinjah, it felt really deep hearing that from his mother, hence he wanted to express that feeling in some way. However, since he is not ready to have a baby, he decided that the feeling of getting married would probably be parallel to what his mother felt, therefore, he wrote the song not directed to a baby but to whomever he would marry in future.



“In 'Shine', I talk about what I would be experiencing when I’m getting married so every lines I sing are my vows to my said future wife”, he said.



The Motive’ is Stinjah’s newest EP which contains five very addictive songs; Frenemy featuring Brazy, Applause, Take Time, Don’t Try and his personal favorite Shine, both featuring Brazy as well.



The EP was produced by MikeMillzOn’Em and is currently out on all streaming platforms.