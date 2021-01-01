Entertainment of Friday, 1 January 2021

Singer AJ Sunset crowned Highlife Artist of the Year at 2020 Talenthouse Awards

AJ Sunset had three nominations in this year's event

Super Talented and Sensational Singer, Songwriter, Performer cum professional teacher, AJ Sunset has been crowned the Highlife Artist of the year at the just ended Talenthouse Awards 2020.



The Roc Africa Entertainment Network signee beat off stiff competition to win the prestigious award.



The 'One More' hitmaker had three nominations in this year's event including the highlife song of the year, highlife artist of the year and male vocalist of the year respectively.



AJ Sunset who is well known for songs like, Ago Die ft. Strongman, Nkruma, Glue, Odasani, One More ft. Casta Troy, Looking for You, Ekuaba, Obia Nkyek3 Obia ft. Hyndu amongst others has carved a great niche for himself as one of the best and finest highlife Musicians from the Western Region.



The Awards is organized by Talenthouse Entertainment Ghana with the aim of recognizing and rewarding talents who are excelling in their various field of endeavors.

