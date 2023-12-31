Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa wanted to give up on Day 2 but we convinced her to continue - Medical team

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The medical team of Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has disclosed how they convinced her not to give up.



It was noted that during the second day of Afua’s singing marathon, she got exhausted at a point in time and told the medical team of her intention to halt the journey due to tiredness.



The medical team indicated that it took the efforts of the medical team to psyche her adequately to change her decision and continue the singing marathon.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Grace Buckman, who happens to be part of Afua Asantewaa’s medical team detailed how they convinced her to continue the singing marathon when she wanted to give up.



“For the medical team, one of our most difficult days was Day 2. In the late morning-afternoon thereabout she [Afua Asantewaa] just stopped everything and left the space and said she would not do it again. In fact, on the second Day, I thought everything was ending.



"At that time the psychologist was not around so we had to call him on the phone for him to speak with her. We knew what to say, the team was very solid. After a short time, she got up and said ‘I am a champion, let's go and do this.’ That’s what happened,” she told Kwame Dadzie during the interview.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/OGB