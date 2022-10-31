'Sika mpɛ dede' – Shatta Wale reacts to Akufo-Addo’s viral quote on Ghana cedi

Entertainment of Monday, 31 October 2022
In delivering his address on the state of the economy, President Akufo-Addo spent some time on the need for all Ghanaians to take steps to protect the Ghana cedi, which has been suffering massive depreciation against the United States dollar.
In seeking to buttress his point, Akufo-Addo employed a French proverb about money stating thus: "Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede.
"Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money. If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down," he stressed.
Shatta Wale joined the hundreds of tweeps who commented on the quote hours after the address. He wrote: “Sika mp3 dede ???????????????? I for feature this man la ????”
On social media, the proverb has gone viral with people poking fun with it, others analyzing it whiles others are giving it an interpretation of their own.
Sika mp3 dede ????????????????— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 31, 2022
Sika mp3 dede! Over to you my “Fellow Ghanaians” pic.twitter.com/e63zI2Onds— Ernest Arhinful (@khaptain4real) October 30, 2022
12 measures? ???? Nana Addo didn't read the speech you wrote for him oo...He read the one with sika mp3 dede???? pic.twitter.com/sUP7F1WJYW— Raphael Eyram (@RaphaelEyram) October 30, 2022
Looks like @stonebwoy knew this day was coming.— Paul Nyamador ???????? (@paulkplorla) October 30, 2022
Sika mp3 dede. Shut up and suffer.— Kwame Dussey???? (@fatheranthoni) October 30, 2022
Sika mp3 dede, coming from someone who turned 2gh notes to coins— ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????? (@Mzdelah) October 30, 2022
So, Prez Akufo-Addo says he knows the increasing cost of living is a concern for Ghanaians, but money doesn't like noise so if we keep complaining about the crisis, there'll be unrest and we won't find money.— Mirpuri???? (@InterBoy1908) October 30, 2022
“Sika mp3 Dede”— DR. Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) October 30, 2022
“Sika mpε dede” s3 wati ? pic.twitter.com/w9Uo6mITJ4— Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) October 30, 2022
l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit,— kofi (@kaywart) October 30, 2022
Showboy et al, 2022. Reviving the economy, pg 1.
Shall we observe a 1 hour nationwide silence tomorrow, to facilitate the rise of the cedi.— Ing Najeeb (@ingnajib) October 30, 2022
Our theme for 2023 is official— Enarya (@iamowusuaa) October 30, 2022
“ Money does not like noise “ - Nana Addo to Ghanaians pic.twitter.com/kTl0C0mDft