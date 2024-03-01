Shut up if you won’t help Edward Akwasi Boateng - Kwaku Manu blasts Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has lambasted outspoken gospel musician Diana Asamoah for what he described as 'disrespect' towards struggling artiste Edward Akwasi Boateng.



According to him, Diana Asamoah's decision to advise Edward Akwasi Boateng on radio to use his gifted vehicle for ride-hailing services does not show dignity.



He stated that Diana Asamoah had no right to determine how Edward Akwasi Boateng should utilize the car.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwaku Manu asked Diana Asamoah to keep quiet if she would not help Edward Akwasi Boateng.



"As a gospel musician, are you campaigning for Christ or what? Your fellow gospel musician is in need, and a pastor has gifted him a car and promised to take care of his children to help his situation. The pastor did not tell him [Edward Akwasi Boateng] to use the vehicle for ride-hailing services, so what is your problem? You better shut up if you won't help him.



"If he was your husband or relative, I'm sure you wouldn't have spoken to him in such a disrespectful manner on the radio. How can Christians be stabbing each other like this? You could have advised him privately, not in public," he fumed.



Background



Prophet Benard El Benard Nelson–Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, presented Edward Akwasi Boateng with a car and extended an educational scholarship to support the gospel artiste's children up to the university level.



After a video of the veteran gospel musician selling pen drives and CDs for survival went viral, the musician claimed to have lost 17 cars and all his properties due to a failed marriage, forcing him to struggle to make ends meet.



The musician's plight touched the preacher's heart, prompting him to extend benevolence to the artiste.



In the wake of the gesture, Diana Asamoah admonished Edward Akwasi Boateng to make judicious use of the gifts he has been blessed with to sustain his life.



According to her, this is the second time Edward Akwasi Boateng has wept publicly to appeal for assistance; hence, he should manage the gifts he received prudently.



Diana Asamoah emphasized that, in her opinion, Edward Akwasi Boateng should utilize the gifted car for a ride-hailing service to generate income and better manage his financial situation.



"This marks the second occasion Edward Akwasi Boateng has publicly appealed for help, and this time, he is fortunate to have received a gifted car. My advice to him is to utilize the vehicle for a ride-hailing service, enabling him to earn income.



"This way, he can avoid finding himself in a position where he has to publicly appeal for assistance for a third time," she advised in Twi while speaking on Okay FM.



In the early 2000s, Edward Akwasi Boateng was a big name in Ghanaian gospel music and had a lot of success, including making over $300,000.



During that time, he lived a fancy life with 17 expensive cars and owned big houses all over the country.



He told Akoma FM that despite selling 55,500 copies of his popular song 'Adea Mep3' back in the day and earning a good amount from music, he encountered challenges in his other business ventures that led to his financial struggles.



Watch the video below







SB/BB