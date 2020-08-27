Music of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: myxyzonline.com

Showbiz pundit Fredima eulogizes Daakyehene for ‘Divine Selection’

play videoFredima and Daakyehene

One of Ghana’s finest sound engineer, Mr Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known in Showbiz as Fredima, has described Gospel musician, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman’s persistence spirit as remarkable.



Fredima said Daakyehene has been releasing Gospel tracks almost year after year but refused to give up even if the media does not give it the needed publicity.



“One thing I want to commend Daakyehene about is his never give up attitude and that has resulted in the release of this beautiful song,” he said on Power Entertainment hosted by Agyemang Prempeh on Power 97.9 FM.



Analysing Daakyehene’s latest single track titled Divine Selection, the owner of Fredima studio observed the title of the song is on point because the jargon can easily be remembered.



“Divine Selection is everyday language and Daakyehene is noted for simple lyrics but powerful message. It has a good tempo and nicely composed with simple lyrics expressed in English and Twi,” Fredima noted.



He also said the song had a “good back up vocals with good harmonies” adding “It has a simple instrumentation and the saxophone blends perfectly. It also has a lovely mix of vocals and instruments. Its a good song by all standards and I believe Daakyehene can breakthrough with this song.”



Daakyehene is promoting his latest single track titled Divine Selection featuring Bro Sammy and the song is already receiving massive airplay.







The song is a mid tempo Afro Gospel with live Saxophone accompaniment that you can’t sit but dance to it.



The single track was recorded by Isaac Kwaku Duah of Disaab Groove Studio in Accra with live instrumentations by different seasoned experienced players.



“I believe it will be third time lucky to make maximum impact in the Gospel Music industry since I have learnt my lessons and allowed experienced people in the music industry in the country to listen to the track and criticized it and have made the necessary correction before release” he added.



Daakyehene already has three albums to his credit. The graduate from school of performing Arts, University of Ghana is currently a newscaster and Head of News at Power 97.9FM.



He is an Associate Pastor with the Victory Bible Church International, Excellence Sanctuary, Odorkor.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.